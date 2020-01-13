Morning Minute: January 13, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 56 Liberty Street for a reported structure fire.

According to the fire chief on the scene, there was smoke coming from a three-story building with apartments on the upper two floors and businesses on the first floor.

There was one victim who suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was then treated by the Bath Volunteer Ambulance.

The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called in to investigate the cause of the fire which is still ongoing right now. The Steuben County Area Chapter of the Red Cross was called to the scene and is currently housing all the tenants.

The Volunteer Bath Fire Department was able to get the fire under control around 2:30 p.m.

