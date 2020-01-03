Morning Minute: January 3, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man who died after driving his pickup truck into a ditch, striking a pole, and flipping over on Saturday in Chili was the brother of fallen New York State Trooper Andrew Sperr .

62-year-old William Sperr died in the crash. Crews from Clifton Fire Department were unable to resuscitate him and deputies say he did not have any passengers. The crash remains under investigation.



Law enforcement officials say he was the older brother of trooper Andrew Speer who was killed in the line of duty back in 2006 in Big Flats.

In Pennsylvania, 2020 brings new laws. That includes new hunting laws. Hunters will be eligible to hunt three Sundays out of the year. Out of these three, one Sunday will be scheduled during deer rifle season, one will be for the deer archery season and the third will be determined by the state game commission.

Plus, a major reason for this upstart small business is Tad Lesso.

Lesso is twenty – eight years old and living with autism.

Tad, who helped start-up this popular tasty treats idea with his loving mom Kim Lesso, is proud of what it has become.

“I think this job has been successful in my life,” beamed Tad Lesso. “I think everything will go great in my future,” continued Lesso.

The shop is based out of their quaint home in Corning for now as they do not have a storefront.