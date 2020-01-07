Morning Minute: January 7, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s flu season and doctors believe this season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

Now at least 29-hundred people in the United States have died from influenza so far this flu season alone.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 6-point-4 million flu illnesses and 55-thousand hospitalizations.

If you have the flu, you might want to take a look at the newest hospital reviews. A report releasing the rankings of local hospitals based on their quality. Some results showed that some locals ones were at the bottom of the list.

According to the New York Public Interest Research Group, Arnot Ogden Medical Center rates below the national average in three of the four major categories of afety of care, re-admission, patient experience, and mortality, giving it a two-star rating.

St James Hospital in Hornell got a 3-star ranking and St.Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira also receiving a 3-star rating.

Wegmans announcing it will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from all its New York State stores starting Monday, January 27.

The removal comes ahead of a state ban that takes effect on March 1st and according to a statement, Wegmans’ goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags.



