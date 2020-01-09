Morning Minute: January 9, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some bridge closure information coming from the New York State Department of Transportation.

The DOT notifying Chemung County officials about required repairs to the Pennsylvania Avenue truss bridge over Seeley Creek.

The county public works will need to close the bridge to complete repairs that they expect to take a week.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Continuing coverage on details surrounding a hit and run accident in Horsehead’s Hanover Square last night.

Horseheads police saying they arrested fifty-four-year old Edward Kingsley of Elmira Heights.



Kingsley has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.



Kinglsey was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

The VA Finger Lakes healthcare system police department in Bath and Canandaigua VA medical centers have implemented a canine program for narcotics detection to keep patients and visitors safe.

Two labrador retriever dogs, Sampson and George, are working at the v-a centers and are narcotics detection certified.

Sampson has responded to over 60 narcotics-related police calls and George, who is just getting started, has had three finds since joining.