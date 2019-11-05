Multiple Bradford County roads remain closed due to flood damage

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – PennDOT says multiple bridges and roads damaged from the Halloween night storm will remain closed until further notice.

A state-owned bridge on Hanks Road in Burlington Township has been closed until further notice due to flood damage.

Route 3015 (Preacher Brook Road) remains closed between Alexander Road and Williams Road in Franklin Township due to a land slide that happened during the storm. A detour is in place using Route 414 and Route 3013 (Franklindale/Grange Road).

A lane restriction will be implemented today on Route 1022 (North Rome Road) in Rome Township due to flooding issues. The area closed in between Robinson Road and Carrington Road.

Future updates from the department will be issued as information becomes available.