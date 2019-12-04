Near Westside Neighborhood set for 35th Annual Holiday Home Tour

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Near Westside Neighborhood Assoc., Inc. is hosting its annual “Homes for the Holiday” Self-Guided Home Tour.

The tour will be held on Sunday, Dec 8 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The tour will provide an opportunity to view the inside of homes in and around Elmira all decked out for the holidays and will also include a dessert reception from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Ticket cost is $18.00 for General Admission/$35 for “Bundle” OR $15.00 for Members and Seniors (55+)/$30 for “Bundle”.

The “Bundle” includes a ticket and a 30-minute DVD, “Enduring Heritage: An architectural journey through the Historic Near Westside”.

For more information and updates, you can find more information on their facebook.

You can also reach the organization by phone at (607)-733-4924, visit their website, or e-mail nearwestside.stny.rr.com.