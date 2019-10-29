Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club hosting rifle and handgun shoots

DELMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – (WETM) – On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club will begin hosting rifle and handgun shoots at its indoor range at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro.

The shoots are open to members and the public and will end on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Handgun shoots will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and 31. Any caliber handgun can be used provided the bullet is either lead or cast; no brass or jacketed ammunition is allowed. Each handgun shooter will be given five targets for 10 rounds each.

Rifle shoots will be at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Only those with .22 caliber rifles will be allowed to shoot at the indoor range. Shooters will be given one target with 10 bull’s-eyes.

The fee is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.

For those that need it, the club will have frangible ammunition for sale in .380, 9mm, .40, .45 and .38 calibers when the range is open.

The club’s indoor range is heated and has seven indoor shooting stations.