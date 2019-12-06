New charges for Steuben County woman in connection to fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) ⁠— A woman was arrested in Steuben County after she allegedly attempted to conceal past crimes connected to a fire in Bath.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, deputies and investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebecca L. Manry-Miller, 40, of Canisteo, N.Y. on Nov. 22.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Canisteo Village Police Department conducted a joint investigation and a search warrant was executed on Nov. 22 at a residence in Canisteo in connection to a fire that occurred in Bath on July 26.

Items were located that allegedly connect Manry-Miller to several letters that were sent to different locations over the past several months to allegedly attempt to conceal crimes that Manry-Miller was charged with following the fire.

Manry-Miller is facing multiple charges:

Forgery in the Second Degree (Two Counts)

Filing a False Report in the Second Degree (One Count)

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree (Two Counts)

Making a Terroristic Threat Arrest (Two Counts)

Manry-Miller was held at the Steuben County Jail for CAP Court Arraignment and released.