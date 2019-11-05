New concrete boat ramp and paved access road making it easier and safer to access the Chemung River in Big Flats

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The many potholes, ruts and thick mud at Fitch’s Bridge Boat Launch in Big Flats have been replaced with a smooth paved access road and parking area and a concrete boat ramp into the Chemung River.

The recently completed improvements make it easier and safer for river users to drive vehicles and boat trailers to the river’s edge, and to get their canoes, kayaks and fishing boats in and out of the water.

“Fitch’s Bridge is one of the most popular launches on the river, but for the last several years it was nearly impossible to use because of the numerous and deep pot holes, ruts and the ankle-deep mud on the former dirt access road and parking lot,” said River Friends Executive Director Jim Pfiffer.

The 30-foot concrete ramp was installed in July and features a plaque honoring the late Tom Beecher, a former River Friends board president, who died in 2017 and who enjoyed fishing and paddling on the river. The plaque was created and donated to River Friends by Southern Tier Custom Fabricators in Elmira.

The improvements will help reduce the tons of soil and stones that washed into the river when it rained or snowed.

Prior to the improvements, the access road was so badly damaged that vehicles would drive off it, into the grass, creating deep ruts, mud and additional erosion of soil, stones, and vegetation into the river.