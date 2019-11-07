New vehicles presented to Bath Volunteer Fire Department

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- A new ladder truck and village police car were presented to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department by multiple officials in front of a large crowd.

State Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano joined the Village of Bath Mayor William von Hagn, Bath Fire Chief Matthew Glashauser, firefighters and other local officials to celebrate the fire department’s newly acquired Ladder Truck.

Senator O’Mara and Assemblyman Palmesano secured funding in the 2018-2019 New York State budget to help the village purchase the new vehicles.

18 News has the full press conference for you along with visuals of the check that was presented to the department.