New York ranked 6th best state to raise a family

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- After a recent study done by ‘WalletHub’, New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S. with Pennsylvania landing the twenty-fourth spot.
New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability.
Pennsylvania received a top ten spot by getting ranked tenth in affordability.
You can view the whole article on the ‘WalletHub’ website and the complete chart can be viewed below:
2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Family Fun’ Rank
|‘Health & Safety’ Rank
|‘Education & Child Care’ Rank
|‘Affordability’ Rank
|‘Socio-economics’ Rank
|1
|Minnesota
|63.71
|12
|3
|6
|13
|4
|2
|Mass.
|63.22
|8
|4
|4
|20
|15
|3
|North Dakota
|62.40
|30
|6
|1
|8
|1
|4
|Vermont
|61.09
|43
|1
|3
|28
|6
|5
|New Hampshire
|60.94
|39
|2
|7
|9
|5
|6
|New York
|60.71
|1
|17
|16
|4
|45
|7
|New Jersey
|59.12
|21
|15
|5
|1
|29
|8
|Nebraska
|58.02
|14
|13
|12
|18
|10
|9
|Connecticut
|56.76
|26
|9
|2
|5
|40
|10
|Washington
|56.39
|7
|28
|26
|3
|18
|11
|South Dakota
|56.37
|33
|10
|10
|24
|7
|12
|Iowa
|56.34
|32
|14
|11
|15
|8
|13
|Wisconsin
|56.28
|20
|16
|17
|12
|11
|14
|Rhode Island
|56.15
|24
|8
|14
|2
|36
|15
|Colorado
|54.25
|6
|22
|28
|32
|12
|16
|Illinois
|54.23
|3
|31
|22
|23
|37
|17
|California
|53.88
|2
|36
|38
|14
|28
|18
|Maine
|53.47
|46
|5
|9
|25
|17
|19
|Utah
|53.02
|18
|25
|21
|37
|3
|20
|Virginia
|52.66
|28
|18
|15
|16
|20
|21
|Wyoming
|52.55
|34
|7
|8
|44
|16
|22
|Montana
|51.70
|31
|19
|13
|45
|9
|23
|Hawaii
|51.55
|16
|12
|30
|34
|14
|24
|Pennsylvania
|50.71
|11
|27
|29
|10
|24
|25
|Kansas
|50.03
|35
|30
|23
|21
|13
|26
|Missouri
|49.76
|23
|32
|24
|19
|19
|27
|Oregon
|48.81
|10
|20
|36
|33
|23
|28
|Ohio
|48.16
|17
|26
|27
|7
|44
|29
|Idaho
|47.85
|40
|11
|46
|47
|2
|30
|Maryland
|47.35
|22
|40
|18
|17
|32
|31
|Delaware
|46.88
|45
|21
|20
|27
|25
|32
|Indiana
|46.73
|36
|34
|31
|11
|21
|33
|Texas
|45.59
|5
|49
|41
|38
|31
|34
|Michigan
|45.30
|38
|23
|42
|6
|27
|35
|Alaska
|44.09
|15
|29
|35
|26
|47
|36
|Kentucky
|43.88
|44
|33
|19
|29
|39
|37
|Tennessee
|43.58
|25
|38
|32
|41
|22
|38
|North Carolina
|43.55
|27
|37
|25
|40
|30
|39
|Florida
|42.07
|9
|41
|37
|50
|43
|40
|Nevada
|40.94
|4
|43
|49
|49
|46
|41
|Arizona
|40.78
|13
|35
|48
|48
|26
|42
|Georgia
|39.42
|29
|45
|43
|35
|42
|43
|South Carolina
|39.25
|42
|39
|34
|43
|34
|44
|Oklahoma
|37.02
|37
|50
|40
|42
|33
|45
|Arkansas
|36.98
|47
|47
|33
|36
|35
|46
|Alabama
|36.78
|48
|44
|45
|22
|38
|47
|West Virginia
|36.57
|50
|24
|39
|39
|41
|48
|Louisiana
|36.35
|19
|46
|47
|31
|49
|49
|Mississippi
|31.88
|49
|48
|44
|30
|50
|50
|New Mexico
|30.68
|41
|42
|50
|46
|48