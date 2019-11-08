“No Shave Movember”: Health issues men are facing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Guthrie’s Dr. Chrisopher Fucito to help focus on the newest initiative “Movember” which focuses on men’s health and the things they are dying from the most: Prostate and testicular cancer, and suicide.

Essentially, no shave November focuses on raising awareness about cancers in general and Movember focuses specifically on men’s health.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in men, a 12% risk of having this form across your life. Although it’s common, it normally doesn’t progress to clinical disease.

Testicular cancer is a cancer of the 1st half of life normally patients being in the age range of 15-40. Testicular cancer is more aggressive than prostate so identifying individuals early on is important.

Also, depression is affecting men’s health as well with 75% of suicides occurring in men. Depression begins to be screened for as early as 13-years old using a 2 question survey if it’s positive they move onto a PHQ-9.