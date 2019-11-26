Notre Dame High School’s 7th Annual Turkey Day 5K

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined this morning by Notre Dame High School’s Co-Race Directors, Stever Eller, and Karen Charnetski to talk about the schools 7th annual Turkey Day 5K.

The 5K race is a way to support the scholarship fund at Notre Dame High School which provides help to students looking to study at the next level.

Online registration is closed but you can go to the Notre Dame website and download a form or visit the school on Wednesday, November 27th from 5-7 pm to register. Also on Wednesday night as an added bonus, the school will be selling a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $10.

Registration will also begin at 7:30 up until race time on Thursday if you’d like to just show.

Charnetski says it’s a great opportunity for alumni to come back and bring their families and “it’s a great way to get the Notre Dame family together and even more exciting that it has extended out to the community”.

The race starts at 9am at the Notre Dame parking lot.