Breaking News
Four story apartment building proposed for downtown Elmira near LECOM

Notre Dame Quiz Team wins first place in Upstate Academic Competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Suzanne Swantak-Furman, Catskill Area School Study Council, Executive Coordinator, Lecturer, Educational Psychology, Counseling and Special Education Department

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Notre Dame Quiz Team earned first place out of sixteen teams representing eleven school districts this week at the Upstate Academic Competition at SUNY Oneonta.

The team won all three pool play matches before cruising through the quarterfinals and semifinals.

In the championship game, Notre Dame came from behind to defeat Seton Catholic from Binghamton.

The Notre Dame Quiz Team is undefeated with two first place trophies so far this year.

Stretching back several decades, the Twin Tiers Quiz League is a local, round-robin competition during November between 10 teams from high schools in the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

The Crusaders will continue to practice in preparation for Scholarship Challenge in Sayre and a national qualifier at Penn State in February.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now