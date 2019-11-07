November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined in studio by a few guests Thursday to talk about National Diabetes Awareness Month. Chelsea Storch, an Elmira grad and RN at Arnot Health with type 1 Diabetes joined us as well as Barb Guthrie, Diabetes Educator at Guthrie, and JDRF Market Director Sarah Goldstein.

JDRF covers Central New York, Rochester, and the Southern Tier and Goldstein says, that events like the walk in Elmira that happens every May are a great way for the community to support those affected by type 1 Diabetes as well raising awareness.

Storch says, ” I’ve had juvenile diabetes for 14 years, you can do the same thing every single day but your blood sugars will be different no matter what you do”. Storch credits Barb Guthrie with making a Diabetic easier.

Guthrie says, ” It’s an autoimmune disease so there’s nothing they can do about it to prevent it so I just try to help the families and those affected by it, know how to cope with it on a daily basis as well as healthy eating, being active, taking medications and a lot of technology”.

November, 14th is World Diabetes Day and is celebrated across the globe to raise awareness of type 1 and 2 diabetes.