NYSEG warning customers of recent scam calls

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG and RG&E are urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.

NYSEG and RG&E have recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be “consultants” of the companies, some with a corresponding forged caller ID.

Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.

Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment over the phone is made using a prepaid debit card such as ‘Green Dot”. This is a sure sign of a scam.

In some cases, the caller seems to have specific knowledge about the customers they are calling and will provide a callback number that spoofs a recorded greeting similar to that of the companies’ customer service line.

NYSEG and RG&E will provide advance notice before terminating a customer’s service for non-payment, and employees do not perform shut-offs during hours when the Customer Service Center is closed.

Scammers often target commercial establishments such as restaurants, sandwich shops, or markets shortly before their busiest lunch or dinner periods. However, residential customers have also reported receiving calls.

Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine should hang up and call NYSEGor RG&E at the number listed on the bill or on the company’s website.

Here are some helpful tips:

· Customers can research their energy supply choices at NYSEG or RG&E. Never give out unsolicited account information over the phone or in person.

· NYSEG and RG&E will never call customers for payment if the account is in good standing. Be suspicious of callers asking for payment for an account that is current.

· If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. You can also report this to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.

· Be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG or RG&E, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at nyseg.com and rge.com.

· When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call 800.600.2275. RG&E customers can call 800.295.7323. You can also check your account status over the phone.

· Do not make any payments over the phone to anyone who has contacted you or asked you to dial a number that is different than the one on your bill or the companies’ website.

· For payments by mail use the following addresses: NYSEG, P.O. Box 847812, Boston, MA 02284-7812 RG&E, P.O. Box 847813, Boston, MA 02284-7813

· Pay in person at an authorized payment agent, a Walmart location or one of the NYSEG or RG&E walk-in office locations. For a listing of payment agents, visit nyseg.com and rge.com.

· NYSEG and RG&E employees carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information, or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.

· The companies will never ask customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments. NYSEG and RG&E accept a variety of payment methods, and Customer Care representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service.