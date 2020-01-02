Odessa residents escape structure fire with help from ‘Learn Not to Burn’ Program

Odessa, N.Y (WETM) – According to the Odessa Fire Department on Wednesday, January 1st at 9:52 p.m. the Odessa Fire department were dispatched to 103 Maple Ave. in the Village of Odessa for a reported structure fire with people trapped.

When first responders arrived on the scene a two-story wood-frame apartment house was on fire with 2 individuals on the roof.

Firefighters and bystanders were able to help those people off of the roof safely, while all other residents were able to escape the building safely prior to the arrival of the Odessa Fire Department.

Odessa Fire Department were assisted by the Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, and Burdett Fire Departments as well as the Mecklenburg Fire Company, Schuyler County Office of Emergency Management, Schuyler Sheriffs and Schuyler County Fire Investigation team. The Odessa Village D.P.W. and the Village of Odessa Code Enforcement officers and NYSEG helped at the scene as well.

The safe evacuation of the building that included an 8-year-old boy is credited to the Schuyler County ‘ Learn Not to Burn’ Program, which teaches residents to have a fire escape plan as well as checking smoke detectors and making sure they are functioning correctly every 6 months.