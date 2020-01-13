One man has been sent to the hospital after fire in Bath, N.Y.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Today The Bath Volunteer Fire Department responded to 56 Liberty Street for a reported structure fire.



Fire Chief Matt Glashauser, reported smoke showing in a three-story building. Apartments on the upper two floors, and businesses on the first.

Bath Village Police officers were first on the scene before the firetrucks arrived, to evacuate all the tenants out of the building.



Inside of the apartment, firefighters could hear someone making noises. They found an occupant of the apartment and pulled him out to safety. The Bath Volunteer Ambulance crew and AMR Advanced Life Support started treatment for burns and smoke inhalation. They transported him to a local hospital.



Fire crews inside the apartment building were able to locate the fire and extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The Steuben County Area Chapter of the Red Cross is housing all the tenants in the building that have nowhere else to go until the building is inhabitable again.