ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – One person has died after a house fire in Albany Township, according to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.

According to Carman, charred remains presumed to be 71-year-old Richard Bongiovanni were found in the Pelton Hill Road home around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 4.

An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Binghamton.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.