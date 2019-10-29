Painted Post Farmers Market indoor winter market season kicking off

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning in studio by Ray Zaun, Melissa Grinnell, and Cathy Halm to let the Twin Tiers know that the Painted Post Farmers Market is gearing up for their indoor winter market season in a new location.

This year the farmers market which features 5 vendors will be at the Ramada Inn at 304 South Hamilton Street starting November, 2nd. It’ll be open from 11am- 3pm on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month through March.

Some of the high quality, local foods and products that customers can find at the market include local meats, goat cheese, eggs, artisan ice cream, honey and beeswax products, apples, pears, cider, and pie along with much much more.= like homemade soaps and lotions.

The five vendors participating in this year’s winter market are Leo’s Honey House, Stewart Family Farm, Hillview Rabbitry, Goat Girl Essentials, and Crooked Line Farm and Orchard.