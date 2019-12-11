Breaking News
Suspect in Trooper shooting killed by police

Passenger in fatal Bradford County crash still in critical condition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Angel Strope, a passenger in the fatal crash on Woodside Road on Nov. 30, remains in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Stope was airlifted by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital with a suspected serious injury after a car driven by 22-year-old Terilyn Walters struck a tree and rolled over.

Walters died after being partially ejected from the Suzuki XL-7 she was driving.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 12:29 a.m. when the vehicle failed to go around a curve. The vehicle struck the tree nearly head-on before rolling over, partially ejecting Walters.

Police say neither Walters or Strope were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Walters was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 2016 and worked at Original Italian Pizza & Ristorante in Wysox, according to her obituary.

Walters viewing will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now