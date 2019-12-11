Passenger in fatal Bradford County crash still in critical condition

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Angel Strope, a passenger in the fatal crash on Woodside Road on Nov. 30, remains in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Stope was airlifted by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital with a suspected serious injury after a car driven by 22-year-old Terilyn Walters struck a tree and rolled over.

Walters died after being partially ejected from the Suzuki XL-7 she was driving.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 12:29 a.m. when the vehicle failed to go around a curve. The vehicle struck the tree nearly head-on before rolling over, partially ejecting Walters.

Police say neither Walters or Strope were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Walters was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 2016 and worked at Original Italian Pizza & Ristorante in Wysox, according to her obituary.

Walters viewing will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda