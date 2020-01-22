PennDOT seeking summer help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is sponsoring an extensive Summer Maintenance Program for college students.

The program runs May through August 2020 to supplement the permanent workforce.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be at least 18 years of age, enrolled as a full-time college student for the fall 2020 semester and have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. The hourly rate is $13.97.

These employees assist in completing summer maintenance work and sign upgrade services, provide maintenance and custodial services at roadside rest facilities, and perform laboring and flagging duties in maintenance organizations and highway worksites.

If interested, please contact Pickett’s Towanda office at 855-271-9387 (toll-free) no later than Friday, Feb. 14.

Candidates must also apply online in the “Summer Maintenance Program” category under the Open Jobs section of the website.