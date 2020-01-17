Pennsylvania Lottery players now have more than one option to play

MANSFIELD, PA. (WETM-TV) – The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced players can now buy lottery tickets for Powerball and Megamillions online.

You can choose numbers or select the “quick pick” option for randomly selected numbers. Players may purchase multiple tickets and buy up to 13 weeks in advance.

Players must sign up for an i-lottery account. Submit proof of identity, age, and deposit funds before buying tickets.

The government heavily regulates how lottery tickets can be bought and sold. There are two kinds of lottery laws in the United States: Federal and State laws. Federal law is pretty clear that buying or selling lottery tickets by mail is illegal and punishable by fines or jail time.

However, the internet has opened up new ways for people to buy tickets, which is not covered by the postal code.

In October 2017, a comprehensive gambling expansion bill was passed by state lawmakers, which made Pennsylvania one of the few states to be authorized to sell lottery products online.

Currently, six states including Pennsylvania offer legal online lottery purchases.