Pink in the Rink! Elmira Enforcers Fight for the Cure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joining 18 News Today in the studio was Amanda Beecher Eubanks from the Susan G. Komen Upstate New York Foundation to talk about a local collaboration to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

On Friday, November 8th, the Elmira Enforcers will take to the ice against the Delaware Thunder sporting special pink socks, as they fight to win the game and help find a cure to end breast cancer. After the game, the game-worn socks will be autographed by players and raffled off.

Before the puck drops at 7:05, there will be a pregame Survivor Ceremony where Survivors will be introduced and escorted by a team member onto the ice. Beecher Eubanks says, that they are still looking for breast cancer survivors to take part in tonight’s fun-filled activities and they can email here at abeechereubanks@komenupstateny.org.

Robbie Nichols, Enforcers owner says, “Unfortunately, far too many of us know someone who has been affected by breast cancer: a family member, friend, or co-worker. Finding breast cancer early matters when it comes to treatment, and supporting Komen Twin Tiers Race for the Cure is a fun way to remind everyone how important this message is”.