Pinky’s up at the Witchy High Tea

ELMIRA (WETM) – The Federal Inn on Water street hosted a Witchy High Tea today in Elmira.



All the ladies were dressed in their spookiest fashions to enjoy the day. Drinks like magical mimosas, fine teas. Foods such as finger sandwiches, sweet treats. Fun things to do like a bewitching photo booth, some tarot card reading and crafting precious teapots.



The ladies also had a chance to tour the Federal Inn and learn the history behind the mansion.



It was a great day and the perfect time of year for a Witchy High Tea. Proceeds from the admission of the high tea went to benefit TLC TNR, a local non-profit that helps control the population of stray and feral cats.