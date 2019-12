BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- Roughly two thousand bushy green wreaths were dropped off at the Bath National Cemetary. This is the first of two shipments of wreaths brought to honor those who served our country.

Kent Tryon has been driving the truck that delivers the wreaths for years. Tryon is a veteran along with his son, father and other family members. He says that this experience is, "honor beyond words."