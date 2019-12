UPDATE: State Police tell 18 News they responded to an “altercation” and all parties have been released.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A large police presence has been spotted outside of a storage facility on Hendy Hollow Road in Elmira.

West Elmira and other police departments are currently at the facility and one person is in custody, according to our reporter on the scene.

