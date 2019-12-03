Police release new details on State Route 15 crash

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield have released new details about the multi-vehicle accidents on State Route 15 Monday night.

Police say a Ford F-150XLT hauling a U-Haul trailer was going around a right curve south of the Mill Creek Bridge. The truck spun out of control, leading to the trailer to overturn. A Volvo tractor-trailer behind the vehicle attempted to avoid the accident, but struck the pickup truck before hitting two concrete barriers.

The Ford driver, 64-year-old Holly Partyka and passenger Francis Connelly, 65, were taken to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. Partyka was found to be in possession of marijuana, and criminal charges are pending.

Approximately one minute after the initial crash, a Freightliner truck struck two Volvo tractor-trailers who had stopped due to the initial accident.

The driver of the Freightliner truck, 57-year-old Milan Milosavljevic of Niagara Falls, Ontario, was transported to Corning Hospital for a suspected minor injury.

One of the drivers of the Volvo trucks struck by Milosavljevic was transported to Wellsboro Hospital for a suspected minor injury.

Road conditions were a factor in the accidents, according to police.