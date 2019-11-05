Police respond to Elmira residence with a man threatening to shoot multiple individuals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- On Nov 5, at around 9:00 am, officers responded to a residence on South Walnut Street for a report of a man threatening to shoot individuals, including children.

The suspect was said to be armed with a long gun of some kind.

Upon arrival, officers closed the area around the residence creating an inner perimeter to contain the threat.

The Bethany Lutheran Church is located across the street from the residence in question. Officers evacuated all voters and election officers from the room in which the election proceedings were taking place.

Police detained a man who surrender himself by exiting the residence and cooperated fully with officers. Tactical officers entered and cleared the residence, finding no other individuals inside.

A pellet gun was located and secured by officers.

Due to the conditions observed inside the residence, Animal Control, Code Enforcement, and Child Protective Services were called to the scene.

The area, to include the polling location, was reopened at 10:18 am.

Investigators spoke with all parties involved. No arrests have been made at this time however the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the West Elmira Police Department and the City of Elmira Department of Public Works.