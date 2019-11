WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion of Chemung Street between Loder Street and Clark Street will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 26 starting at 8:30 a.m., according to the Waverly Police Department.

This section of Chemung Street will be closed so that the Waverly Water Department can safely replace a fire hydrant. A detour will be posted in the area.

Residents and motorists are advised at this time to seek alternate routes of travel and to drive safely.