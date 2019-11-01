1  of  2
Over 10,000 Customers currently without power according to NYSEG Major flooding, mudslide shuts down part of U.S. Route 220 in Northern Tier
Power outages across Steuben and Schuyler Counties

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Power outages being reported across the Twin Tiers Friday morning. Current power outages in Steuben and Schuyler counties total over 10,000 customers currently without power as of 4:30 AM. 

Strong wind gusts look to continue through the morning and afternoon as portions of the Twin Tiers are under Wind Advisories with gusts up to 50 mph possible. 

For the most up to date outages in your area, you head to the NYSEG website here: https://www.nyseg.com/wps/portal/nyseg/outages

