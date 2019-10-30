Pratts Mill Road bridge reopens in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Commissioners cut the ribbon on Tuesday, officially opening Bridge # 11 over Pratts Mill Road in Canton Township.

The bridge has been closed since it collapsed during a high water event in 2017.

This is the first of eight bridges and box culverts being replaced via the Bradford County Bridge Bundling Project.

“Using Act 13 impact fees the county is rebuilding key pieces of the county bridge inventory and addressing the transportation needs at a time when traditional bridge replacement funding sources are limited. The Commissioners, working with Larson Design Group and County Planning Director Matt Williams, created a unique bridge bundling program that will maximize our ability to replace and repair our most at risk bridges. By bidding bridge projects as bundles we are saving over 2 million dollars in project cost and will fix 8 bridges in less than 2 years.”

Larson Design Group designed and handled the project management, while Susquehanna Valley Construction Company kept the project on schedule and on budget.