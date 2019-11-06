Representative Clint Owlett honors area Eagle Scout

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Rep. Clint Owlett recently presented a citation from the state House of Representatives to Owen Fitzwater, recognizing him for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

A third-generation Eagle Scout, Fitzwater’s public service project involved replacing the deteriorated sidewalk in front of the Free Masons Memorial Cemetery located in Knoxville Borough, Tioga County.

“Owen should be commended for taking it upon himself to replace this sidewalk. It shows a great deal of respect for the people buried in the cemetery and makes the sidewalk safer for those who come to visit their loved ones,” Owlett said. “Owen’s commitment to service is admirable, and I know he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Fitzwater is a member of Troop 22 and the son of Brandi (pictured) and Dennis Fitzwater.