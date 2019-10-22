Results are in from the Second Annual RELISH event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- On Thursday, October 10, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce hosted Mark Twain Country’s second annual signature event, RELISH, at the Federal Building located in downtown Elmira.

Fifteen local food and beverage vendors and more than 200 guests enjoyed a night filled with unlimited food and beverage tastings, ticket basket and mystery item drawings and much more.

All participating vendors were eligible to win in one of four categories voted on by those who attended. The categories consisted of, Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert and finally, Best in Show. While the votes were close, the count is finally in! The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is happy to present the 2019 RELISH winners.

Best Appetizer (Tie): Teall’s Tavern Bar & Grill

Best Appetizer (Tie): Tanino Ristorante Italiano

Best Entrée: CFJP Bistro Best Dessert: Tanino’s Café Best in Show: Hill Top Restaurant, Banquet & Catering

Congratulations to all and well-deserved! A huge thank you goes out to all supporting sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and guests who made this night possible.