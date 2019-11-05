Road work set to begin on I-86 near Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation announced that on Wednesday, Nov 6, paving will again be conducted on the Interstate 86 bridge over State Route 415 in the Village of Riverside, Steuben County.

For the duration of this paving operation, traffic will be reduced to one lane and the Exit 44B off-ramp will be closed.

Work is anticipated to last one day. Variable message boards will notify traffic to take alternate routes.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember this season to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter.