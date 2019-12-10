Rockwell Museum set to screen “The Polar Express”

CORNING, NY (WETM-TV) – Families and fans of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” are invited to enjoy special screenings of the 2004 film at The Rockwell Museum this weekend.

The computer-animated movie stars Tom Hanks and is based on the children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, December 13

Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, December 14

Location: The Rockwell Museum

111 Cedar Street

Corning, NY 14830

Guests are invited to meet the Conductor himself at this special event and come dressed in their coziest pajamas for a fun viewing of this popular classic. Attendees should bring a comfortable blanket and pillow.

Admission is FREE for members, as well as kids and teens 17 and under. Admission for adult guests who are not yet members is $5.50. Pre-registration is encouraged. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Forever Pass is not valid for this event. Advance registration is advised.

Click here to register for Friday, December 13 screening.

Click here to register for Saturday, December 14 screening.