Route 1023 bridge in Bradford County reopens

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A bridge replacement project on Route 1023 (Irish Ridge Road) in Bradford County has wrapped up for the season and the bridge is open to traffic.

The bridge, which spans Johnson Creek just south of Route 467 in Wysox Township, was washed out in the flooding that occurred in 2018. Work on the project includes bridge construction, new bridge approaches, drainage work and new guide rail.

The project is partially completed and the contractor, Susquehanna Supply Co., will resume work and complete the project in the Spring of 2020 under daylight flagging conditions.

The contractor will be milling the pavement and resurfacing the bridge.

Susquehanna Supply Co. is the prime contractor on this $1.8 million project.