Route 15 in Mansfield closed after multi-vehicle crash

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Both north and southbound on Route 15 in Mansfield are closed after a multi-vehicle accident caused by icy road conditions, according to First News Now.

FNN tells 18 News that a truck crashed while going over a bridge near Bliss Road, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple tractor-trailers and a pickup truck around 7:25 p.m.

One of the vehicles caught on fire, and one person had to be rescued from the vehicle.

Lawrenceville and Mansfield fire departments were among the first responders to the crash.

18 News has not heard from any of the first responding stations and will have more information when it becomes available.

