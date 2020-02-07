Route 6 in Bradford County closed between Rt. 187 and Rt. 1023

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Route 6 is closed between Route 187 in Wysox Township and Route 1023 (Keene Summit Road) in Standing Stone Township due to multiple vehicle crashes.

Traffic is being detoured via local roads and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

