“Safe Ride Home” program transports around 140 people, reports no DUI calls

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Greater Valley EMS’s “The Safe Ride Home” program transported approximately 140 people home from their New Year’s Eve festivities.

Organizers say they saw fewer people at local bars than usual and believe they transported fewer people than in years past, possibly because some bars were closed.

The program, which started in 1991, ensures the safety of individuals on New Year’s Eve while preventing car accidents and DUI’s.

Greater Valley EMS also tells 18 News they responded to no DUI crashes during the holiday.