Sayre High School teaming up with Guthrie to bring awareness to distracted driving

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM-TV)- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 people were killed by distracted driving in 2017.

Guthrie is working with local school districts to educate students about the dangers of distracted driving and reduce related injuries. The awareness campaign has gained national recognition and has made the streets in our community safer.

18 News spoke with Dr. Robert Behm, a Guthrie Trauma Surgeon, and students from Sayre Area High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions program about the initiative and the impact it has had on student drivers and their families.