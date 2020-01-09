Schumer requests federal resources to prevent harmful algal blooms in NY lakes

NEW YORK (WETM) – U.S. Senator Charles Schumer today announced millions of dollars in federal funding to combat harmful algal blooms (HABs) in New York lakes, including Seneca Lake.

The funding includes $24 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Aquatic Plant Control Program (APCP) and $16 million in federal funding for the Aquatic Nuisance Research Program (ANRP).

“Now that we have secured a significant funding boost for the Army Corps’ anti-algal blooms programs, I am urging the Army Corps to make New York the top priority when expanding harmful algal blooms pilot programs in 2020, “ said the Democratic Senate Leader.

According to Schumer, this year marks the fifth year in a row that cyanobacteria have been confirmed in Seneca Lake, with at least 24 separate blooms reported in September 2019 alone. According to NYSDEC, on September 8, 2019 there were multiple reports of HABs with confirmed high levels of toxicity.

“The toxic algae blooms that are infecting lakes across Upstate New York not only threaten local communities, drinking water sources, ecosystems and public health, but also hurt our local outdoor economics by closing beaches and limiting recreational activities. Our Upstate lakes may have suffered well over 1,000 of these harmful algal blooms just this year—they are being plagued, and require federal help to implement a cure,” said Senator Schumer. “That’s why in the bipartisan spending package I fought to secure two significant funding boosts for the Army Corps of Engineers programs designed to combat harmful algal blooms, and am now urging it to spend some of that funding on New York’s waterways. To successfully battle the blooms, New York is going to need the Army Corps’ expertise and support.”

Schumer’s office says that due to a number of factors, including nitrogen pollution from sources like older wastewater systems and the amount of phosphorus in waterways throughout New York, the occurrence of large harmful algal blooms has been increasing.

The DEC says to “avoid contact with any floating mats, scums, or discolored water,” and that their colors can vary from shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red.

If you can come in contact with algae blooms the DEC recommends rinsing with clean water and to seek medical attention “if symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water.”