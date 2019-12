SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Watkins Glen and Montour Falls residents don’t have to worry about ice hazards this time around when it comes to the local waterfalls.

Ice on the majority of the falls is moderate to none at this time but it is important to always keep a close eye on the water flow.

Any type of ice can create hazards and a bigger possibility of flooding.

As for Chemung County, the Chemung River is flowing at a steady pace with little to no frozen water at this time as well.