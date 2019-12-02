Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries hosting pet photos with Santa

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is hosting its 17th annual Pet Photos with Santa at Tractor Supply in Mansfield on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rockwell’s Feed Farm and Pet Supply on Shumway Hill Road, just off Route 6 near Wellsboro; and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tioga Fire Hall on Rarick Drive in Tioga Borough.

Santa will be at each location to pose with animals of all types, from dogs and cats to snakes, guinea pigs, goats, chickens, horses, etc. as well as with children, grandchildren and families.

For a $5 donation, receive a 4-inch by 6-inch cardstock framed color photo, and for a $10 donation, an 8-inch by 10-inch cardstock framed color photo. All proceeds will benefit stray and abandoned animals at Second Chance’s Heading Home Center in Middlebury Township.

For more information call 570-376-3646, email secondchanceAs@yahoo.com or visit the center’s Facebook page.