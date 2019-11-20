Shabach Tabernacle looking for help this holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Shabach Tabernacle pastor Jacqueline Smallwood, Vera Wood, and Chimene Taylor to talk about the churches upcoming “Thanksgiving Dinner”.

Chimene Taylor says hat they have been hosting the holiday dinner for roughly 12 years now, stating that what started as helping just a small number of people has grown to over one-hundred.

With so many community members looking for a hot dinner come Thanksgiving, the Shabach Tabernacle needs the communities help with both donations and volunteers.

Pastor Jacqueline Smallwood says that when it comes to donations they’re really looking for mostly utensils plates and delivery cartons and supplies for those less fortunate that can’t make their way to the church.

The dinner will be held on Thanksgiving day from 11 am- 3 pm. Donations can be dropped at 1133 Lake Street. For those looking to volunteer, the Tabernacle needs help from November 26th through the 28th for help with setting up and preparing all of the food.

If you’d like to volunteer you can call any of the 3 numbers below: