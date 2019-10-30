Sheriff investigating Owego thefts

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of larcenies from unlocked vehicles which occurred on Main Street, State Route 434, Holmes Avenue, and Watkins Avenue in the Town of Owego the night of October 2, 2019 and into the morning of October 3, 2019.

The larcenies were committed by at least two people wearing hooded sweatshirts and one possessed a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-687-1010. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips can be submitted anonymously via their website at www.tiogacountysheriff.com or via Facebook.