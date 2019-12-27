ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in the studio this morning by Todd Thomas and Emma Vakiener to talk about tonight’s Sixth Annual “Home for the Holidays” Benefit Concert.

The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Todd Thomas Music Scholarship and will showcase a wide selection of music.

Vakiener won the scholarship this year and is both a singer and trumpeter. During the performance, she will be joined by both Thomas and bassoonist James Parker, a previous scholarship recipient.

Thomas is an operatic baritone who grew up in Elmira. He wanted to create this scholarship to give back to Chemung county–the place where music was first instilled in him.

The “Home for the Holidays” Benefit Concert will take place tonight at Park Church on 208 West Gray Street in Elmira, N.Y. from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 for students and $20 for adults. Audience members are encouraged to join the performers after the concert for a reception.