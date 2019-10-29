Southern Tier projects receive $1M in funding

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters after signing a bill that increases the statute of limitations in rape cases in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $18 million was awarded to 28 projects under the first round of the Buildings of Excellence Competition which recognizes and supports the design, construction, and operation of low-carbon emitting multifamily buildings.

The competition supports Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal, the most aggressive climate change program in the nation, which puts New York State on a path to economy-wide carbon neutrality and mandates an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Village Grove, being developed by the Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services in Trumansburg received $932,280, and Perdita Flats in Ithaca received $70,560.

“Reducing harmful emissions from buildings is critically important to our carbon neutral future and a vital part of New York’s aggressive strategy to curb the impacts of climate change and stimulate green economic development,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is leading the nation through purposeful and strategic action and these replicable award-winning projects are at the core of reducing our carbon footprint and propelling the transition to low-carbon structures in communities across the state.”