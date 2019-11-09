Southport and Elmira Fire crews respond to wall fire

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM)- On November 9, 18 News was on the scene of a reported wall fire in Southport, N.Y.

Both Southport and Elmira fire departments were called and responded to 814 Hazel Street around 2:20 a.m.

Crews are still at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation at this time.

According to the Public Information Officer of Southport Fire Department, Tim Sweeney, said no injuries have been reported. One female lives in the home but it’s unknown if she will be displaced.

Details are limited at this time, but stick with 18 News as we will continue to give updates as they become available.