Spectrum ending home security service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spectrum deal deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM-TV) — Spectrum customers who use the company’s home security services have less than two months to find an alternative.

The company announced it is ending operations with surveillance.

Spectrum is giving customers until February 5 to find a new security service. The company inherited the home security business in 2016 from Time Warner Cable and said they are working to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Spectrum said it’s partnered with Ring and Abode to offer discounts on replacement security service products.

As for call center employees, 70 percent have already been offered alternative roles, and other employees are eligible to apply for any open positions in the company they qualify for.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now