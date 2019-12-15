Spectrum ending home security service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM-TV) — Spectrum customers who use the company’s home security services have less than two months to find an alternative.

The company announced it is ending operations with surveillance.

Spectrum is giving customers until February 5 to find a new security service. The company inherited the home security business in 2016 from Time Warner Cable and said they are working to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Spectrum said it’s partnered with Ring and Abode to offer discounts on replacement security service products.

As for call center employees, 70 percent have already been offered alternative roles, and other employees are eligible to apply for any open positions in the company they qualify for.